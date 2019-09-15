Ogun Suspends Tree Felling In Forest Reserves

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2019

The Ogun State Government has suspended all activities in its forests reserves, it was revealed on Sunday.

In a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, it was disclosed that the suspension takes immediate effect.

According to Talabi, the suspension covered logging, timber exploitation, evacuation of logs and forest concession as well as activities in all government open forest areas.

He said that the step was taken to check “over exploitation and illegal tree felling” in government forest reserves across Ogun.

He disclosed that a committee would be set up to look into all issues affecting the state forest reserves to advise government on a comprehensive policy and process.

