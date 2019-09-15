Police To Keep Agba Jalingo In Detention Despite Worsening Health Condition

SaharaReporters had reported how the journalist and rights activist was rushed to the hospital on Friday after struggling to breathe.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2019

The Cross River State Police Command has refused to heed to medical advice on detained journalist, Agba Jalingo, insisting that he would remain in custody.

This is contrary to warnings by doctors that Jalingo needs to be fully admitted to a hospital for general medical observation and treatment.

Jalingo, who is the Publisher of Cross River Watch, has been in police detention after publishing an article revealing how Governor Ben Ayade approved and diverted N500m meant for Cross River Microfinance Bank.

Jalingo was arrested in Lagos and transported to Calabar, capital of Cross River, where he is being detained. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Anxiety As Police Rush Agba Jalingo To Hospital 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

He was taken to Police Clinic along IBB Road, Calabar, where he is undergoing medical treatment.

