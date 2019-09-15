Police Rescue Abducted Lecturer, Four Still Missing As Kidnappers Invade Abuja

The police in the Federal Capital Territory has said that it rescued one Abubakar Alkali, a lecturer at Baze University, who was kidnapped on September 8 in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement reads, “It is pertinent to inform the public that the police has successfully rescued the Baze University lecturer, who was kidnapped on September 8, 2019.

“The command wants to also inform the public that it has commenced discreet investigation into an unfortunate kidnap case that took place at Asokoro on September 14, 2019.

“The police are currently making concerted efforts to rescue the victim.

“Contrary to speculations on the social media about an upsurge in this crime, the command wishes to correct the notion and inform the public that the aforementioned were the only cases reported and efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspects behind the crime.”

Among of those allegedly kidnapped in the city on Saturday were two teenagers returning from Quran lessons at Wuse Zone 6.

Also, one Hannah Azubuike was said to have been abducted near Habiba Plaza in Maitama while another victim, Ummi Ardo, was kidnapped outside Blickers Supermarket in Asokoro.