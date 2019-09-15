Rejig Nigeria’s Security, NBA Tells Buhari

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2019

The Nigerian Bar Association, Asaba, Delta State branch, has lamented the kidnap of one of its members, Chike Onyemenam (SAN), who was abducted on Saturday evening.

In a statement, the organisation condemned the wanton kidnap and inability of the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee the safety of citizens.

The lawyers tasked the security agencies to immediately swing into action to ensure Onyemenam’s safe and early rescue or release from the hands of his abductors.

The NBA said, “We call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to rejig and restructure the nation’s security architecture and infrastructure to ensure its effectiveness in addressing the activities of criminals in our society.

“This ugly trend of incessant abduction of persons, especially legal practitioners, must stop and these heartless criminals brought to justice.

“And if they cannot be brought to justice, justice should be brought to them.

“We cannot continue this way or allow this ugly state of affairs to continue unabated.”

