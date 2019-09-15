Six Nigerians Arrested For Illegally Entering India Through Night Bus

The police in Meghalaya, India, has arrested six Nigerians in East Jaiñtia Hills on Saturday, bringing the total number of foreign nationals arrested to nine within a span of two days.



The Nigerians are Thomson Nwafama, 29, Chijioke Obiacha, 28, Desmond Uzochkwu, 25, Okoliegbe Henry Onyedika, 33, Okeke Justin, 32, and Chukwunyere Christian, 30.



East Jaiñtia Hill superintendent of police, Vivekanand Singh, said on Saturday that the six Nigerians travelling by night bus from Silchar to Guwahati, were detected and detained for interrogation, the Telegraph India reports.



He said, “They admitted that they had travelled from Africa to Bangladesh on visas issued by competent authorities but had illegally entered India near Agartala on Friday."



From Agartala, they travelled by car to Silchar, and were assisted by residents of both Bangladesh as well as India, he added.



A case was registered at Lumshnong police station under the Foreigner’s Act.



On Friday, three foreign nationals were detained and arrested in the same district and also booked under the Foreigner’s Act.



The modus operandi adopted by the three — one from Ivory Coast and two from Nigeria — to enter India was the same as the one adopted by the six Nigerians.

