Six Nigerians Arrested For Illegally Entering India Through Night Bus

They admitted that they had travelled from Africa to Bangladesh on visas issued by competent authorities but had illegally entered India near Agartala on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 15, 2019

Andrew W. Lyngdoh/The Telegraph India

The police in Meghalaya, India, has arrested six Nigerians in East Jaiñtia Hills on Saturday, bringing the total number of foreign nationals arrested to nine within a span of two days.

The Nigerians are Thomson Nwafama, 29, Chijioke Obiacha, 28, Desmond Uzochkwu, 25, Okoliegbe Henry Onyedika, 33, Okeke Justin, 32, and Chukwunyere Christian, 30.

East Jaiñtia Hill superintendent of police, Vivekanand Singh, said on Saturday that the six Nigerians travelling by night bus from Silchar to Guwahati, were detected and detained for interrogation, the Telegraph India reports.

He said, “They admitted that they had travelled from Africa to Bangladesh on visas issued by competent authorities but had illegally entered India near Agartala on Friday."

From Agartala, they travelled by car to Silchar, and were assisted by residents of both Bangladesh as well as India, he added.

A case was registered at Lumshnong police station under the Foreigner’s Act.

On Friday, three foreign nationals were detained and arrested in the same district and also booked under the Foreigner’s Act.

The modus operandi adopted by the three — one from Ivory Coast and two from Nigeria — to enter India was the same as the one adopted by the six Nigerians.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity COZA Pastor Not Criminal, Police Giving Busola Dakolo Preferential Treatment -Social Justice League
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Notorious Cult Leader, Rapist Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Experiences Weak Penis After Handshake With Stranger In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Xenophobia: Eight Policemen Arraigned For Maltreating Nigerians –Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME Five Policemen Killed During Ambush In Rivers State Community
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Suspect In Murder Of MTN Staff Seized By Kwara Police In Osun
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

South Africa Xenophobia: Crowd Boos South Africa’s President At Mugabe’s Funeral
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Shocking Photos Of Nigeria's Brutal Boxing Where Fighters Wrap Hands In Rope To ‘Kill’ Each Other
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerian Musician Dammy Krane To Be Arraigned Monday, Risks 3 Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News ‘Cheating’ Wife Forces Man To Commit Suicide In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests DG, Accountant Over N10m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Turns Down PDP Appointment In Kogi, Says Truth Is Casualty In Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Kaduna: Bandits Kill Six In Renewed Attack
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Certificate Fraud: Osun Government To Sack 422 Workers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Soccer Goalkeeper Gets AK-47 Rifle As Prize For Man Of The Match Performance In Russia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Electronics Stable Power Supply Possible, Says NERC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Zimbabwe Osinbajo Praises Mugabe Who Tore Zimbabwe Apart, Urges Black People To Be Proud Of Their Achievements
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Ekiti Students Threaten Mass Protest If Demands Are Not Met
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad