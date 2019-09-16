Buhari Condemns Attack On Saudi Arabia Oil Facilities

The pre-dawn strikes, which happened on Saturday, knocked out more than half of crude output from the world's top exporter – five per cent of the global oil supply – and cut output by 5.7 million barrels per day.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned drone attacks on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Reacting to the development, President Buhari said Nigeria stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Buhari’s reaction was contained in a statement on Monday in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He said, “We in Nigeria once experienced attacks on our own oil facilities.

“Those who sought by doing so to undermine governments of the day did not succeed then – nor at any time.

“The identities of those who sent the drones to attack the Saudi refineries and from where may not yet be known.

“Still, these attacks similarly represent economic warfare aimed at damaging a government but in reality, always and only damaging innocent citizens’ livelihoods: those with no place, nor cause to be harmed.

“The attackers of Saudi Arabia will win no friends in the international community for their actions – whoever they may be and however certain they may be in their cause.” 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

