Container Falls Off Truck Onto Many People In Lagos -Eyewitness

*We don't have casualty figure yet -LASEMA

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2019

Many people were trapped killed in Lagos on Sunday as a container fell off a truck onto a Bus Rapid Transit lane on Ikorodu Road.

Eyewitnesses told Punch that the accident occurred around 8.30 pm at the Agric area of Ikorodu.

The truck, which was heading for Ikorodu, was said to be conveying an unlatched container.

As of 9 pm, eyewitnesses said many persons were trapped underneath the container.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Femi Oke-Osayintolu, who confirmed the accident, said he had yet to ascertain the number of casualties.

“We have deployed our men there. I do not know the number of casualties. We are there to move the container and save lives,” he said.

An official of LASEMA confirmed the incident, adding that rescue operation was ongoing as of 9.33 pm around the Agric bus stop.

