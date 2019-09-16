Embattled Senator Abbo Elias Squares Off With Adamawa Governor Over Council Elections



A crisis is brewing within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Adamawa State as Senator Elisha Abbo accused Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of leading the party to destruction.



Abbo wrote on his Facebook page on Monday that Fintiri's high-handedness would destroy the party's fortunes.



"Mark my words that the party under the leadership of Gov. Fintiri in Adamawa state is heading for self-destruction unless he reverses some of his unpopular decisions and ceases to be a dictator," Abbo said.



Abbo's outburst is connected to the just-concluded screening of PDP candidates for the local council polls slated for November.



The senator claimed that aspirants loyal to him were disqualified by the screening committee headed by Kwamoti La'ori, a loyalist of the governor.



"For the records, I met the governor three times before different witnesses on the vexatious LGA elections and he assured or rather lied to us that he will not interfere and will allow a free and fair electoral process.



"That was not to be as he ordered the Screening committee to disqualify candidates he felt are close to me after findings indicated that his candidates will lose even if he transferred the CBN to those LGAs. Gov. Fintiri did that to pave way for his anointed candidates to contest the election.



"The appeal committee did a good work, sent its report to the party after three days and the party waited for the Gov for nine days to arrive before overruling the recommendations of the party and the screening committee.



"Can he or any of his official spokespeople deny this so that I will fully open up?



"Let me state it clearly that I never got elected because of any godfather, I don’t have any.



"For records, Gov. Fintiri worked against me day and night during the primary elections. He even drove to Mubi and slept in Mubi held nocturnal meetings just to defeat me", Abbo wrote.



He, therefore, demanded an urgent intervention from the national hierarchy of the party, as according to him, "to quickly save the party from total collapse in Adamawa state".



"I said it before and let me repeat again if we cannot as a party learn from our mistakes of 2015, let us learn from the mistakes of APC in 2019," he added.



Responding to the senator's claim, Fintiri through his spokesman, Solomon Kumangar, said he would not join issue with the senator.



"I cannot comment on the distinguished senator's vituperation because I don't think the governor would want to join issues here," Kumangar said.



As of the time of filing this report, efforts to get PDP's response were unsuccessful, as both the Chairman, Tahir Shehu and the Secretary, Abdullahi Prambe, did not respond to telephone calls made to them.



