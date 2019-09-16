Fear Grips Imo Workers Over Review Of Their Recruitment

The committee was set up by Governor Emeka Ihedioha following allegations that the Rochas Okorocha administration hurriedly recruited and promoted many people towards the end of his second tenure.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2019

There is apprehension in the Imo State civil service following the submission of the report of the technical review committee on appointments, recruitment, and promotions in the service.

The committee, chaired by Austin Otuokere, submitted the report to the Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona, who said the government would study the report and consider the recommendations made.

However, many the civil servants, who spoke to Daily Trust, implored the government not to use the report as an instrument of victimization.
 

