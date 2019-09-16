Four Die Of Cholera in Adamawa State - Report

At least four people have been reported dead following a cholera outbreak in Adamawa State, while 738 cases were recorded.

According to a joint report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Adamawa State Ministry of Health, two new cases of cholera were reported from 11 to 12 September 2019 from Yola North Local Government Area.

The report also stated that there was no new case from Girei and Yola South LGAs, adding that Song LGA has not reported any new case in the past eight weeks.

“The total number of cases reported as at 12th September 2019 stands at 739 with 4 deaths (CFR=0.54%), Yola North has 453 cases with 2 deaths (CFR= 0.44%); Girei has 183 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.55 %), Yola South has 102 cases with 1 death (CFR= 0.98 %) and Song has 1 case with 0 death (CFR= 0 %). So far, 185 samples yielded growth suggestive of Vibrio cholerae on culture and results of 7 isolates from the reference laboratory revealed 01 serotypes,” the reported said.

Adamawa is prone to cholera outbreaks.

In June 2019, the state government said 76 cases were recorded in three LGAs.