Islamic State Fills Void In Nigeria As Soldiers Retreat To 'Super Camps' -Report

When Islamic State gunmen stormed the northeast Nigerian town of

Magumeri on the night of August 21, they had free rein.



Nigerian soldiers had left the town earlier that month under a new

strategy of withdrawing to "super camps" that can be more easily

defended against insurgents the army has been struggling to contain

for a decade.



Unchallenged, the Islamist militants torched a clinic in Magumeri,

ransacked government buildings and looted shops before returning to

another town they had raided that night called Gubio, residents said.



The new military strategy announced by President Muhammadu Buhari in

July to concentrate soldiers in big bases is designed to give troops a

secure platform from which they can respond quickly to threats in the

region and raid militant camps.



People familiar with the military's thinking and security officials,

however, say the new tactic for fighting Islamic State's West Africa

branch and Boko Haram is mainly an attempt to stem casualties.



The military did not respond to requests for more details about its

strategy or the impact it will have on the region.



"We strongly believe the days of BH (Boko Haram) moving freely and

passing in between static defensive locations are over," Major General

Olusegun Adeniyi, who commands the anti-insurgency operation, told

reporters last month.



Boko Haram launched an insurgency in 2009 to overthrow the government

and establish an Islamic caliphate. The group, whose unofficial name

means "Western education is forbidden", held territory the size of

Belgium in 2014 but a multinational offensive recaptured much of it

the following year.



The group split in 2016 and the faction that has been the greater

threat ever since won the recognition of Islamic State.



The decade of war has killed more than 30,000 civilians and spawned

what the United Nations calls one of the world's worst humanitarian

crises, which foreign nations are trying to contain with billions of

dollars of aid.



But the crisis shows no sign of abating.



'IT'S A MESS'



The army's withdrawal into large bases has coincided with a string of

insurgent raids on newly unprotected towns and has left the militants

free to set up checkpoints on roads as they roam more freely across

the countryside, according to three briefing notes from an

international aid and development organisation, two security officials

and residents.



That has left thousands of civilians without access to aid, according

to the briefing notes seen by Reuters.



Soldiers are no longer protecting some key roads, cutting off access

for humanitarians workers as more of the region falls under the sway

of the insurgents, aid and security sources said.



"It's a mess, militarily, and a disaster for humanitarian actors," one

foreign security official said.



The population of towns being abandoned by the military is a combined

223,000 people, according to one of the aid agency briefing notes.



The military departures so far have cut off more than 100,000 people

from aid and if more soldiers go, as many as 121,000 other civilians

could flee their towns, one aid agency briefing note said.



"The impact will be one of the continued skirmishes - soldiers under

constant strain to deal with the insurgency where Islamic State and

Boko Haram dictate the momentum," said Jasmine Opperman, a terrorism

expert based in South Africa.



It's not yet clear how many "super camps" the army plans to set up,

where they will be nor how many soldiers each will hold.



'HERE TO PROTECT YOU'



The new strategy follows a series of setbacks for the army which has

failed to keep a tight grip on territory it has clawed back since

2015. Last year, insurgents repeatedly overran smaller bases and sent

soldiers and tens of thousands of people fleeing from larger towns.



Security experts put the military death toll since June 2018 at

anywhere from hundreds of soldiers to in excess of 1,000.



The military has not released casualty figures but denies that many

soldiers have been killed.



One security adviser at an international aid organisation said a major

goal of the new large bases was damage control, rather than going on

the offensive.



"It is to consolidate all of the strength in one place to prevent them

from being overrun every week," the adviser said.



He said the areas vacated were being filled by insurgents and that

would make it harder for the military to re-enter, leaving civilians

vulnerable.



Those concerns were echoed by the governor of Borno - the birthplace

of Boko Haram and the state worst hit by the insurgency. Governor

Babagana Umara Zulum told reporters last month that recent attacks

were the result of a "serious vacuum" following the withdrawal of

soldiers.



Islamic State is also using its newfound freedom to woo locals.

Drained by the decade-long conflict, some are open to moving into

areas controlled by the insurgents where life can be more stable,

residents said.



Before hitting Magumeri last month, the militants had passed through

the town of Gubio, some 40 km (25 miles) to the north.



There, an Islamic State fighter led evening prayers followed by a

sermon, according to six residents.



"We are here to protect you, not to harm anyone of you," the IS

fighter told residents. "Those with uniforms are your enemies, and we

are here to deal with them and their supporters. You should feel

free."



Rather than flee to a government-controlled city such as Borno state's

capital Maiduguri, many Gubio residents stayed, Reuters reports.