More Nigerians Flee South Africa As Buhari Regime Is Set To Evacuate 319 Tomorrow

No fewer than 319 Nigerians will be evacuated from South Africa

tomorrow (Tuesday).



Punch reports that on Sunday that arrangements for the evacuation

would be tidier than the previous one.



The Federal Government had on Wednesday evacuated 187 Nigerians from

South Africa following xenophobic attacks by its citizens on Africans.



The Wednesday flight was delayed by hitches introduced by South

African officials, who insisted that some of the evacuated Nigerians

did not have travel documents.



The 187 returnees were the first batch of the 640 Nigerians, who

registered for evacuation following the xenophobic attacks. They

arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 9:34

pm last Wednesday.



The Chairman of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike

Dabiri-Erewa, told the newspaper that the list of passengers was being

updated.



She added that the necessary travel documents would be given to the

intending returnees and other immigration issues addressed to ensure a

smooth evacuation process.



She said, “We are still looking at 319. We have 319 registered for

the next flight, but the list is still being updated. For the flight,

we are looking at Tuesday or Wednesday so that proper documentation

would be done. We don’t want a situation where the plane will return

half-empty with few passengers.”



When contacted, the Consul-General of Nigerian High Commission in

South Africa, Godwin Adama, explained that he was still compiling the

list.