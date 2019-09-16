More Nigerians Flee South Africa As Buhari Regime Is Set To Evacuate 319 Tomorrow

The Federal Government had on Wednesday evacuated 187 Nigerians from South Africa following xenophobic attacks by its citizens on Africans.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2019

 

No fewer than 319 Nigerians will be  evacuated from South Africa
tomorrow (Tuesday).

Punch reports that on Sunday that arrangements for the evacuation
would be tidier than the previous one.

The Federal Government had on Wednesday evacuated 187 Nigerians from
South Africa following xenophobic attacks by its citizens on Africans.

The  Wednesday flight was delayed by hitches introduced by South
African officials, who insisted that some of the evacuated Nigerians
did not have travel documents.

The 187 returnees were the first batch of the 640 Nigerians, who
registered for evacuation following the xenophobic attacks. They
arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 9:34
pm last Wednesday.

The Chairman of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike
Dabiri-Erewa, told the newspaper that the list of passengers was being
updated.

She added that the necessary travel documents would be given to the
intending returnees and other immigration issues addressed to ensure a
smooth evacuation process.

She said, “We are still looking at 319.  We have 319 registered for
the next flight, but the list is still being updated. For the flight,
we are looking at Tuesday or Wednesday so that proper documentation
would be done. We don’t want a situation where the plane will return
half-empty with few passengers.”

When contacted, the Consul-General of Nigerian High Commission in
South Africa, Godwin Adama, explained that he was still compiling the
list.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

South Africa Xenophobia: South Africa’s President Sends Special Delegation To Nigeria, Seven Other Countries
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Crowd Boos South Africa’s President At Mugabe’s Funeral
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Container Falls Off Truck Onto Many People In Lagos -Eyewitness
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Pressure On Buhari To Sue South Africa For Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Accept Free Flight, Return Home, ADP Tells Embattled Nigerians In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Involved In Road Accident Suffers Broken Leg
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Six Nigerians Arrested For Illegally Entering India Through Night Bus
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Lecturer, Four Still Missing As Kidnappers Invade Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sports Shocking Photos Of Nigeria's Brutal Boxing Where Fighters Wrap Hands In Rope To ‘Kill’ Each Other
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: South Africa’s President Sends Special Delegation To Nigeria, Seven Other Countries
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Cult Leader, Rapist Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo 2020: I Won't Say Anything On Akeredolu Yet, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Has Become Fulani Estate -Alaigbo President, Prof. Nwala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Nigerian Musician Dammy Krane To Be Arraigned Monday, Risks 3 Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Experiences Weak Penis After Handshake With Stranger In Enugu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Crowd Boos South Africa’s President At Mugabe’s Funeral
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Nigerian UK Met Policewoman Khafi Evicted From BBNaija
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests DG, Accountant Over N10m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad