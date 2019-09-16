Nigerian Policeman Stabs 9 People In Ondo Nightclub Brawl

No fewer than nine persons sustained varying degrees of injury when an

allegedly drunk policeman, identified as Taiwo Orisadare, stabbed them

at a nightclub in Akure, the Ondo State capital.



The policeman, attached to the Area Commander’s office, Akure,

allegedly stabbed the victims at a popular club in Alagbaka GRA during

a brawl on Friday, Punch reports.



It was not clear if the cop was on duty at the time the incident happened.



According to an eyewitness, the policeman, who was reportedly drunk,

started harassing the victims.



The eyewitness said, “It was clear that Sergeant Orisadare was drunk

and he was already becoming uncontrollable at the club.



“He won’t just listen to those trying to tell him to take things easy.

It got to a point that things went awry as he started attacking

everyone he could lay his hands on. In total, he stabbed nine people

before he was overpowered.”



Another source said some of the victims were currently receiving

treatment at various hospitals in Akure, while some were in critical

conditions. However, there was no loss of life in the incident.



Femi Joseph, the spokesman for the police in the state, confirmed the

incident and stated that both parties were engaged in a brawl.



He stated Orisadare was also injured in the fight and had been taken

to hospital.



Joseph said, “There was a fight between the policeman and some young

men, but we have started an investigation into the matter.



“All those involved in the brawl are already in hospital receiving

treatment. But if at the end of the day we find our man culpable, we

will deal with him, because we don’t tolerate indiscipline in this

command.”

