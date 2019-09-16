Nigerians Always Asking Me To Turn Things Into Money -Magician

“Nigerian mentality, when they see me as a magician, they are wowed and they still ask me, can you turn this into money? Most of the request is always about money,” he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2019

 

Babs Cardini, a 19-year-old magician, says he mostly get requests to turn things into money from Nigerians.

The young Nigerian magician said this in an interview with the BBC.

Cardini, who said he hates being optimistic, said in the next three years, he wants to be one of the greatest magicians in the world.

He said: “Whenever I am performing, people ask me, am I using jazz, am I using voodoo? Am I using any sort of tricks or sleight of hand? I have loved magic since I was five but I officially started magic when I was 16 years old.

“Everywhere I go to, people are wowed and they have been contacting me, trying to be my friend and know me more.”

He said he gets his inspiration from watching other magicians perform on Youtube.

“Me and Magic, we are like 5 and 6. It’s kind of self-taught and gifted at the same time and more practice.  

“I go on Youtube to look at people who are great at magic, who are better in magic and see what they do. Not like I watch tutorials because if you are watching tutorials on Youtube, you don’t get to go far

“Nigerian mentality, when they see me as a magician, they are wowed and they still ask me, can you turn this into money? Most of the request is always about money,” he said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Lecturer, Four Still Missing As Kidnappers Invade Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Nigerians Arrested For Illegally Entering India Through Night Bus
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerian UK Met Policewoman Khafi Evicted From BBNaija
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Cult Leader, Rapist Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Sports Shocking Photos Of Nigeria's Brutal Boxing Where Fighters Wrap Hands In Rope To ‘Kill’ Each Other
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Has Become Fulani Estate -Alaigbo President, Prof. Nwala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Lecturer, Four Still Missing As Kidnappers Invade Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Nigerians Arrested For Illegally Entering India Through Night Bus
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerian UK Met Policewoman Khafi Evicted From BBNaija
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Cult Leader, Rapist Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Sports Shocking Photos Of Nigeria's Brutal Boxing Where Fighters Wrap Hands In Rope To ‘Kill’ Each Other
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Has Become Fulani Estate -Alaigbo President, Prof. Nwala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ondo 2020: I Won't Say Anything On Akeredolu Yet, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel Container Falls Off Truck Onto Many People In Lagos -Eyewitness
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Afrika Shrine Raided, Drug Dealers, Street Traders Arrested -Lagos Task Force
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Islamic State Fills Void In Nigeria As Soldiers Retreat To 'Super Camps' -Report
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerian Musician Dammy Krane To Be Arraigned Monday, Risks 3 Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Soccer Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham On Playing For Nigeria: 'You Can Never Say Never'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad