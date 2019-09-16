Ondo Police Commissioner Orders Investigation Into Violence At Birthday Party

Orisade, who was alleged to have been drunk, was said to have stabbed nine persons after being provoked by some of the boys, who forcefully asked him to buy them drinks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2019

 

Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Undie Adie, has ordered an investigation into a brawl that ensued between a police officer, Taiwo Orisade, and some boys at a birthday party in the capital, Akure, last weekend.

But reacting to the incident on Monday during a chat with SaharaReporters, Adie stressed that anybody found culpable in the case will be dealt with.

He said, “I have ordered an investigation into the case. Anyone found culpable will face the music.

“I always advise my men including the rank and file not to go against the law because I don't condole indiscipline in whatever guise.

“So, on this case, we would do our proper investigations on it.”

Also commenting on the issue, spokesperson for the police in the state, Femi Joseph, said that the police officer acted in self-defence after being pushed by the boys at the party.

He said, “The officer had to fight back which resulted in injuries to the three of them.

“The three of them involved in the incident including the policeman were taken to the hospital, treated and discharged.”


 

SaharaReporters, New York

