PDP Hails Tribunal For Affirming Seyi Makinde As Oyo Governor

The Peoples Democratic Party has commended the Oyo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for affirming Seyi Makinde as the rightful winner of the March 9 gubernatorial election in the state.

The tribunal had dismissed the petition filed by Dayo Adelabu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, challenging the result of the election.

Reacting to the tribunal's ruling, the PDP also said that the tribunal displayed “courage in delivering justice in spite of the shenanigans and manipulations of the APC”.

The party said, “The jubilant atmosphere across the state over the verdict is a clear testimony that the judgment fulfilled the desires and expectations of the people of Oyo State.

“The people of Oyo are particularly overjoyed with the judgment because of Governor Makinde’s capacity and commitment to deliver good governance in all sectors of life in the state.”