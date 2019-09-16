Rivers APC Cancels Ward, Local Government And State Congresses

The All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has cancelled the ward, local government and state congresses slated for September 17, 21 and 28 respectively, according to a report by PUNCH.

This is coming days after a Rivers State High Court ordered the party to refrain from conducting the exercise pending the hearing and determination of a suit marked PHC/3098/19 and filed by Ibrahim Umah and 22 others.

Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Chris Finebone, said the congresses were put on hold as a result of the court order.

He said, “The congress for tomorrow will not hold. For whatever it is worth, you cannot defy the court order.

“For the fact that you are compelled not to hold the first one, you cannot contemplate holding the second one because the second congress is dependent on the outcome of the first.

“The court has issued an ex-parte injunction, which many of us have not even seen the prayers because we have not sighted the processes.

“But whatever it is, it will be addressed by our lawyers. Our lawyers will be in court and they will address the issue.”