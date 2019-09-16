Saudi Attack: Research Firm Predicts There Will Be No Windfall For Nigeria

In a report released on Monday, SBM intelligence said the plan by the United States to open up its strategic oil reserves, was behind the closure of that possibility.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2019

This image provided by the US government and DigitalGlobe shows damage to the infrastructure at Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq. maldonci/AP

 

An analysis on the impact of the attack on two oil processing plants in Saudi Arabia, which took out five per cent of the world’s daily petroleum supply, concludes that there will be no windfall for Nigeria.

In a report released on Monday, SBM intelligence said the plan by the United States to open up its strategic oil reserves, was behind the closure of that possibility.

The firm said that even if such a window was open, the state of insecurity in the country will limit the extent to which it could stretch its production to meet part of the supply shortfall.

The report said, “Given that the US has said it would release oil from its strategic reserves in order to balance supply, there will be no windfall for Nigeria.

“Internal instability and insecurity mean that Nigeria's ability to take advantage of any major conflict in the Middle East is very limited.”

It however noted that if the rise in prices holds up, some short term benefit would come to the country.

This attack also gives Nigeria an opportunity to continue its longstanding disobedience of the petroleum output quota it reached with its signing of the Declaration of Cooperation in December 2018.

The DoC was an agreement between the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and a Russian alliance.

SBM expects OPEC not to enforce output restrictions in the light of present happenings.

The report added, “Given what has happened in Saudi Arabia, OPEC is unlikely to enforce the production cuts until the Saudis are back in the market.

“SBM believes that it is unlikely that Nigeria will get the type of revenue rain it did during the Gulf War of 1990-1991.” 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Attack On Saudi Leaves OPEC With 940,000 Spare Reserve
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Oil Buhari Condemns Attack On Saudi Arabia Oil Facilities
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption SaharaReporters Social Media Poll Finds Nigerians Think Diezani Is A Thief And A Liar
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Finance PPPRA Announces Petrol To Be Sold For N86 Per Litre Not N85
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Oil Bunkering: Court Summons Zenith Bank Over N150m Bond For Accused Russians
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Dr. Kachikwu's Blunders By Moses E. Ochonu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Music Shehu Sani Attacks Buhari Over Crackdown On Northern Musicians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Embattled Senator Abbo Elias Squares Off With Adamawa Governor Over Council Elections
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
United States of America Body Of Man Missing Found 22 Years After
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Container Falls Off Truck Onto Many People In Lagos -Eyewitness
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Former NAFDAC DG, Paul Orhii, Escapes Abduction
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Rochas Okorocha To Appear In Court For Sedition
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: CORE Issues Guidelines For September 18 Protests
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Always Asking Me To Turn Things Into Money -Magician
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Sets Up Economic Advisory Council
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Nigerians Arrested For Illegally Entering India Through Night Bus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta Xenophobia: Ex-Niger Delta Militants Vow To Storm South Africa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerian UK Met Policewoman Khafi Evicted From BBNaija
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad