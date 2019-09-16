Three Men In Court For Alleged Robbery

An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the remand of three armed robbery suspects in prison custody while awaiting legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The names of the defendants are given as Adebayo Aderele, 40, Aliu Hammed, 29, and Opeyemi Samson, 25.

The Magistrate, Mr O.M Dawodu, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered the police to send the file to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

They were arraigned for alleged robbery with dangerous weapons.

According to the prosecutor, Mary Ajiteru, the three men were standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, a felony to wit armed robbery.

She added that the defendants, whose addresses were not provided, committed the offences on August 6 at the Agbede area of Ikorodu.

The case was adjourned until October 3 for further hearing.