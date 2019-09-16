Three Men In Court For Alleged Robbery

The names of the defendants are given as Adebayo Aderele, 40, Aliu Hammed, 29, and Opeyemi Samson, 25.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2019

 

An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the remand of three armed robbery suspects in prison custody while awaiting legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The names of the defendants are given as Adebayo Aderele, 40, Aliu Hammed, 29, and Opeyemi Samson, 25.

The Magistrate, Mr O.M Dawodu, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered the police to send the file to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

They were arraigned for alleged robbery with dangerous weapons.

According to the prosecutor, Mary Ajiteru, the three men were standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, a felony to wit armed robbery.

She added that the defendants, whose addresses were not provided, committed the offences on August 6 at the Agbede area of Ikorodu.

The case was adjourned until October 3 for further hearing.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Rochas Okorocha To Appear In Court For Sedition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Nigerians Arrested For Illegally Entering India Through Night Bus
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Lecturer, Four Still Missing As Kidnappers Invade Abuja
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Afrika Shrine Raided, Drug Dealers, Street Traders Arrested -Lagos Task Force
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Cult Leader, Rapist Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Dammy Krane Granted N50,000 Bail By Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Rochas Okorocha To Appear In Court For Sedition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Container Falls Off Truck Onto Many People In Lagos -Eyewitness
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerian UK Met Policewoman Khafi Evicted From BBNaija
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Embattled Senator Abbo Elias Squares Off With Adamawa Governor Over Council Elections
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Always Asking Me To Turn Things Into Money -Magician
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Nigerians Arrested For Illegally Entering India Through Night Bus
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
United States of America Body Of Man Missing Found 22 Years After
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Lecturer, Four Still Missing As Kidnappers Invade Abuja
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Afrika Shrine Raided, Drug Dealers, Street Traders Arrested -Lagos Task Force
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Music Shehu Sani Attacks Buhari Over Crackdown On Northern Musicians
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Islamic State Fills Void In Nigeria As Soldiers Retreat To 'Super Camps' -Report
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Has Become Fulani Estate -Alaigbo President, Prof. Nwala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad