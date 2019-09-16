Xenophobia: President Buhari Meets South African Envoy In Abuja

The envoy led by Jeff Radebe, is the second of such to visit Nigerian within the last 24 hours.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 16, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with a special envoy from South Africa at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The envoy led by Jeff Radebe, is the second of such to visit Nigerian within the last 24 hours.

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, had sent special envoys to Nigeria and six other countries over recent xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid nation. 

Apart from Nigeria, the representatives were instructed to visit Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

The South African leader asked the envoys to deliver messages of solidarity to the Heads of State and Governments of those nations following the attacks on their citizens in his country.

Other South Africans assigned to visit those countries are Ambassador Kingsley Mmabolo and Dr Khulu Mbatha.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

South Africa More Nigerians Flee South Africa As Buhari Regime Is Set To Evacuate 319 Tomorrow
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: South Africa’s President Sends Special Delegation To Nigeria, Seven Other Countries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta Xenophobia: Ex-Niger Delta Militants Vow To Storm South Africa
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Politics Accept Free Flight, Return Home, ADP Tells Embattled Nigerians In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Politics Pressure On Buhari To Sue South Africa For Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Crowd Boos South Africa’s President At Mugabe’s Funeral
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Rochas Okorocha To Appear In Court For Sedition
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Container Falls Off Truck Onto Many People In Lagos -Eyewitness
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerian UK Met Policewoman Khafi Evicted From BBNaija
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Embattled Senator Abbo Elias Squares Off With Adamawa Governor Over Council Elections
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Always Asking Me To Turn Things Into Money -Magician
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Nigerians Arrested For Illegally Entering India Through Night Bus
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
United States of America Body Of Man Missing Found 22 Years After
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Lecturer, Four Still Missing As Kidnappers Invade Abuja
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Afrika Shrine Raided, Drug Dealers, Street Traders Arrested -Lagos Task Force
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Music Shehu Sani Attacks Buhari Over Crackdown On Northern Musicians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Islamic State Fills Void In Nigeria As Soldiers Retreat To 'Super Camps' -Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Has Become Fulani Estate -Alaigbo President, Prof. Nwala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad