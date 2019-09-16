Xenophobia: President Buhari Meets South African Envoy In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with a special envoy from South Africa at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The envoy led by Jeff Radebe, is the second of such to visit Nigerian within the last 24 hours.

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, had sent special envoys to Nigeria and six other countries over recent xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid nation.

President @MBuhari received a Special Envoy from President @CyrilRamaphosa of South Africa at the State House, Abuja.#AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/3DWByxmuSH — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) September 16, 2019

Apart from Nigeria, the representatives were instructed to visit Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

The South African leader asked the envoys to deliver messages of solidarity to the Heads of State and Governments of those nations following the attacks on their citizens in his country.

Other South Africans assigned to visit those countries are Ambassador Kingsley Mmabolo and Dr Khulu Mbatha.



