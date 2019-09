File Photo

Two persons have been reported dead after a commercial vehicle plunged

into a river in Osun State.



According to Folashade Odoro, the spokesperson for the Osun State

Police Command, the accident happened at an area known as Oke-Gada in

Ede on Monday.



One of the residents of the area said the accident happened around 7

pm. He said the driver was trying to avoid potholes near the bridge on

the river.



The occupants of the vehicle were said to have been rushed to a

private hospital in the area.