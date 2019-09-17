Black Carbon Inhaled By Pregnant Women Can Cross Into Unborn Babies –Study

For pregnant women in Nigeria where there are no regulations on carbon emitted by automobiles, this study will come as a great concern to dozens of them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

A research done in Belgium has found that black carbon inhaled from motor vehicles or the burning of fuel reaches the placenta of the unborn baby. 

According to the study published in the journal, Nature Communications, about 20,000 tiny particles per cubic meter of the tissue of every placenta analysed were found among pregnant women living near busy roads.

The study said, “This is the most vulnerable period of life. All the organ systems are in development. 

“For the protection of future generations, we have to reduce exposure.

“We should be protecting fetuses and this is another reminder that we need to get air pollution levels down.”

