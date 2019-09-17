Buhari Dissolves Obono-Obla Probe Panel

President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property as currently constituted with Mr Okoi Obono-Obla as Chairman.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.

Obono-Obla was suspended by the President on August 14, 2019, following an ongoing investigation by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission.

The panel was established in August 2017 by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to investigate specifically mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offences by public officers.