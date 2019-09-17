Don't Kill Protesters, Learn From Hong Kong Police, Don Jazzy Tells Nigerian Police

Respected music producer and record label owner, Don Jazzy, has called on the Nigerian Police Force not to attack or kill protesters, advising them to take a cue from the police in Hong Kong on how to handle peaceful demonstrations.

He also advised the police to avoid the use of excessive force in civil protests, which is an infringement on the rights of citizens in a democracy.

Don Jazzy’s comment comes on the eve of #RevolutionNowprotests scheduled to take place across Nigeria on September 18, 2019.

Expressing his thought on Twitter, he said, “The NPF should take a cue from the Hong Kong police.

“They only fired water cannons and tear gas at protesters.

“Even though it's still an infringement on people's rights to protest in a democratic clime, it's better than killing unarmed citizens.”