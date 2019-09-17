Four Suspected Robbers Arrested In Lagos

“They arrived the neighbourhood recently on three motorcycles with the intent to rob along Ikotun-Igando Road but the attempt was foiled by the police."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

The police in Lagos has arrested four notorious armed robbery suspects, who are also wanted for the murder of a policeman during one of their robbery operations. 

The Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, DSP Bala Elkana, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the suspects operated mostly at night and had been terrorising residents of Igando/Egan in recent times.  

Elkana said, “The armed robbery gang terrorises the Igando/Egan neighbourhood mostly at night time.

Elkana added that one Mr Oseni Waheed, 32, was arrested at the scene with one locally made pistol while the rest escaped.

He said, "Waheed led detectives to Aribisala Street in Egan where three of his fleeing accomplices were arrested."

Elkana further stated that the suspects were also on the wanted list of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for series of robberies and murders, adding that they would be charged to court after the completion of investigation.

