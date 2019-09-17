FUTA Raises The Alarm Over Admission Fraudsters

These impostors through text messages and posting on the social media, claim to have the ability and connections to manipulate results of post-UTME screening for any candidate interested in gaining admission into FUTA.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

Federal University of Technology - Akure Nigeria Schools

Authorities of the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State, have raised the alarm over activities of some unscrupulous persons defrauding unsuspecting candidates seeking admission into the institution.

Spokesperson for the university, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, said that the school was alerted by the criminal activities of the fraudsters by prospective admission seekers.

Adebanjo stated that the institution was embarrassed by the criminal activities of the fraudsters using the social media and Internet for their illicit trade. 

He disclosed that some admission seekers had been falling prey to the activities of the fraudsters claiming to be officials of the university.

He said, “These impostors through text messages and posting on the social media, claim to have the ability and connections to manipulate results of post-UTME screening for any candidate interested in gaining admission into FUTA.

“Also, these fraudsters ask candidates through various social media platforms and other channels to call some phone numbers and pay huge amount of money into private accounts to facilitate admission.

“This is nothing but scam by these fraudsters. We are cautioning the general public to be wary of these scammers who want to fraudulently extort money from unsuspecting candidates and their parents and guardians. 

“No individual either internally or externally, can manipulate results of the screening exercise and the admission process of FUTA.”

