Kebbi Most Expensive State To Buy Food In Nigeria -Report

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday indicated that Kebbi State was the costliest state in Nigeria to have a meal in August 2019.

The bureau noted that figures for the month under review did not account for the effect of the border closure, as it happened 11 days to the end of the period.

“In August 2019, food inflation on a year on year basis was highest in Kebbi (17.20%), Kano (16.08%) and Adamawa (15.95%), while Bayelsa (10.22%), Katsina (9.64%) and Kogi (8.97%) recorded the slowest rise,” the report stated. Overall, Kebbi state was also the most expensive part of the country, as the cost of goods and services increased by 14.97 percent.

“In August 2019, all items inflation on year on year basis was highest in Kebbi (14.97%), Kano (13.24%) and Bauchi (13.00%), while Cross River (8.97%), Delta (8.63%) and Kwara (8.32%) recorded the slowest rise in headline Year on Year inflation,” the report observed. All across the country, the rate at which the price of goods and services rose, reduced by six base points from 11.08 percent in July to 11.02 percent in August," it said.

The NBS report added, "This was influenced by the reduction in the percentage increase of edibles, which soared by 13.17 percent in August as against 13.39 percent in July. In August, it was only the rate of increase in the price of goods and services in urban areas that increased, when compared with July.

“The urban inflation rate increased by 11.48 percent (year-on-year) in August 2019 from 11.43 percent recorded in July 2019, while the rural inflation rate increased by 10.61 percent in August 2019 from 10.64 percent in July 2019.”