Less Than 13,000 Cases Handled Out Of 116,623 In Nigeria's Federal High Court -Justice Tsoho

The acting Chief Judge of the federal high court, Justice John Tsoho,

wants more judges to be recruited in Nigeria.



Speaking at the beginning of the 2019/2020 legal year, Justice Tsoho

decried the heavy workload of litigation handled by judges of the high

court.



Reviewing the last legal year, Tsoho said 116,623 cases were pending

at the high court, 16,144 filed in a quarter, while 12,692 were

disposed of.



He said the records were evident that judges were overburdened with

work in the last legal year.



“We, therefore, need to engage more judicial officers to help out.



“However, it does appear that there was no provision for appointment

of judges in the current budget.



“I will make efforts to discuss with relevant stakeholders to see to

the possibility of facilitating the recruitment of more judicial

officers in the course of the year,” he said.