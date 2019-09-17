Less Than 13,000 Cases Handled Out Of 116,623 In Nigeria's Federal High Court -Justice Tsoho

*Judges overworked, more needed, he says

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

ChannelsTV

 

The acting Chief Judge of the federal high court, Justice John Tsoho,
wants more judges to be recruited in Nigeria.

Speaking at the beginning of the 2019/2020 legal year, Justice Tsoho
decried the heavy workload of litigation handled by judges of the high
court.

Reviewing the last legal year, Tsoho said 116,623 cases were pending
at the high court, 16,144 filed in a quarter, while 12,692 were
disposed of.

He said the records were evident that judges were overburdened with
work in the last legal year.

“We, therefore, need to engage more judicial officers to help out.

“However, it does appear that there was no provision for appointment
of judges in the current budget.

“I will make efforts to discuss with relevant stakeholders to see to
the possibility of facilitating the recruitment of more judicial
officers in the course of the year,” he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

