Niger Delta Youths Occupy AGIP, Shutdown Flow Station

Youths of Abuetor, Agbere, Osekwenike and Osifo communities in Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa State has occupied the premises of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, (NAOC) Samabri flow station, and shut it down over alleged neglect, marginalization, and community development.



The youths under the aegis of the Samabri Agip Host Communities Youth Federation, who took over the flow station in the early hours of today, locked up Agip’s well-head.



The protest which entered its second day led by the group's leaders, Perfect Ikpekri, Hilari Orusomu, Micheal Lewis and Omoro Akpoeyiemi Secretary, vowed to continued to occupy the flow station until their demands were met.



Ikpekri said, "Despite our peaceful disposition to peaceful oil exploration activities for over 20 years in our communities, the company has failed to fulfil their promise of youth employment, contracts to our people and community development."



An official of the company, who gave his name as Clifford, told SaharaReporters: "I cannot talk to the press on this issue."