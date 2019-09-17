Nigeria Agency Lists 13 States To Experience More Flooding

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

Flood File Photo

 

The Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency
(NIHSA), Clement Nze, on Monday said 13 states would witness more
floods following the rise in the water levels of River Niger and River
Benue.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, he listed Kebbi, Niger,
Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Anambra, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Adamawa,
Taraba and Benue as being among states to experience flooding because
of the steady rise of the River Benue owing to the local rainfall with
attendant heavy inflows from the tributaries of the river.

He said Nigeria was on flood red alert and the flood sighted in the
Niger Republic was expected to arrive the Nigerian border through
Kebbi State yesterday.
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

