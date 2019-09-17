Nigeria Agency Lists 13 States To Experience More Flooding

Flood

The Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency

(NIHSA), Clement Nze, on Monday said 13 states would witness more

floods following the rise in the water levels of River Niger and River

Benue.



Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, he listed Kebbi, Niger,

Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Anambra, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Adamawa,

Taraba and Benue as being among states to experience flooding because

of the steady rise of the River Benue owing to the local rainfall with

attendant heavy inflows from the tributaries of the river.



He said water from six of the nine countries that make up the Niger

Basin Authority was pouring into the country and could lead to severe

flooding in those states.



He said Nigeria was on flood red alert and the flood sighted in the

Niger Republic was expected to arrive the Nigerian border through

Kebbi State yesterday.

