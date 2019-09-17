Nigeria Has 10,000 Girls Trafficked To Burkina Faso As Commercial Sex Workers -Ambassador Ramatu Ahmed

Ramatu Ahmed

The Nigerian Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Ramatu Ahmed, says no fewer

than 10,000 Nigerian girls are forced into prostitution in Burkina

Faso.



She disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in

Ouagadougou on Monday.



According to her, the victims are mainly underage girls kept in

appalling conditions in Ouagadougou and mining camps across the West

African country.



Ahmed, who has been in Burkina Faso since August 2017, said over 200

Nigerian girls were been repatriated this year.



According to the Ambassador, many of the girls, who were promised

jobs in the country and Europe by the human traffickers, are not

willing to return home.



“The spate of human trafficking here in Burkina Faso is a big concern

to the embassy because, at present, we have nothing less than 10,00

Nigerian girls who have been trafficked into Burkina Faso as

commercial sex workers.



“And most of these girls are underage; most left schools and are

roaming about doing commercial sex work in Burkina Faso.



“This apart from being a dent to our country is also a sort of concern

as far as their health is concerned. This is very serious to us and

most of the girls who want to go back, as a result, this voluntary

repatriation do it because they were tricked, they did not know the

condition they are going to found themselves here.



“For every Nigerian girl that escapes and wants to go back, there are

more than 10 in the bush that are willing to carry on,” she said



Ahmed condemned the activities of Nigerian syndicates operating in

Burkina Faso, vowing that the embassy will continue to track them down

and bring the perpetrators to book in collaboration with the local

authorities.



She said the embassy was partnering with the International

Organisation for Migration office in Ouagadougou to assist in the

voluntary repatriation of some of the victims of human trafficking.



“Two hundred girls have been repatriated to Nigeria by the embassy,

this is apart from the ones that run to the churches, some to other

Civil society Organisations and the International Organisations on

Migration.



In fact, the IOM is complaining to the embassy that most of its money

meant for West Africa is used to repatriate Nigerian girls back home

and they are complaining that with time, they would not be able to

cope with the number.



“So, if the embassy alone has repatriated 200 girls, you can imagine

how many girls the IOM has repatriated and the reason they are

complaining,” she said.



Ahmed appealed: “I am pleading with Nigerian parents that they should

know what their children are doing.”

