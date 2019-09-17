Nigeria Has 10,000 Girls Trafficked To Burkina Faso As Commercial Sex Workers -Ambassador Ramatu Ahmed

The Nigerian Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Ramatu Ahmed, says no fewer
than 10,000 Nigerian girls are forced into prostitution in Burkina
Faso.
She disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in
Ouagadougou on Monday.
According to her, the victims are mainly underage girls kept in
appalling conditions in Ouagadougou and mining camps across the West
African country.
Ahmed, who has been in Burkina Faso since August 2017, said over 200
Nigerian girls were been repatriated this year.
According to the Ambassador, many of the girls, who were promised
jobs in the country and Europe by the human traffickers, are not
willing to return home.
“The spate of human trafficking here in Burkina Faso is a big concern
to the embassy because, at present, we have nothing less than 10,00
Nigerian girls who have been trafficked into Burkina Faso as
commercial sex workers.
“And most of these girls are underage; most left schools and are
roaming about doing commercial sex work in Burkina Faso.
“This apart from being a dent to our country is also a sort of concern
as far as their health is concerned. This is very serious to us and
most of the girls who want to go back, as a result, this voluntary
repatriation do it because they were tricked, they did not know the
condition they are going to found themselves here.
“For every Nigerian girl that escapes and wants to go back, there are
more than 10 in the bush that are willing to carry on,” she said
Ahmed condemned the activities of Nigerian syndicates operating in
Burkina Faso, vowing that the embassy will continue to track them down
and bring the perpetrators to book in collaboration with the local
authorities.
She said the embassy was partnering with the International
Organisation for Migration office in Ouagadougou to assist in the
voluntary repatriation of some of the victims of human trafficking.
“Two hundred girls have been repatriated to Nigeria by the embassy,
this is apart from the ones that run to the churches, some to other
Civil society Organisations and the International Organisations on
Migration.
In fact, the IOM is complaining to the embassy that most of its money
meant for West Africa is used to repatriate Nigerian girls back home
and they are complaining that with time, they would not be able to
cope with the number.
“So, if the embassy alone has repatriated 200 girls, you can imagine
how many girls the IOM has repatriated and the reason they are
complaining,” she said.
Ahmed appealed: “I am pleading with Nigerian parents that they should
know what their children are doing.”