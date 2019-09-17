Nigerians More Likely To Vote Trump —Report

Also, Nigerians are in top five of those actively following Trump on Twitter, a social media platform constantly used by the president.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

 

The United States might seem divided over President Donald Trump's
policies, but overseas, the American president is loved.

According to the data from the Pew Research Centre, Nigerians'
confidence in Trump to do the right thing regarding world affairs was
at 59 percent in 2018, higher than some points during the Obama
administration.

Also, Nigerians are in top five of those actively following Trump on
Twitter, a social media platform constantly used by the president,
Monti Datta, associate professor of political science from the
University of Richmond, claimed.

“Some of Trump's foreign policies in Nigeria might explain his
relative popularity. In February 2017, President Trump approved the
sale of jet fighters to the Nigerian government, reversing a policy
from the Obama administration.

"This aided the Nigerian government in its campaign against Boko
Haram,” Datta said.

The professor also listed South Korea and Israel as countries where
Trump’s policies seem to be enjoying the most public support.

“And data from Gallup's Korean headquarters illustrate that
favorability toward Trump among South Koreans has more than doubled,
from a paltry 9 percent in 2017 to a high of 32 percent in 2018,” he
said about South Korea.

“As in the case of Nigeria and South Korea, Trump's popularity in
Israel seems to be a reversal of his predecessor.

"Frosty personal relations plagued Obama and Netanyahu, beginning with
Obama's first major foreign policy address to the Arab world in Cairo
in 2009. This culminated in Netanyahu's visit to Congress in 2015 when
he urged Congress to oppose the Iran nuclear agreement.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America Body Of Man Missing Found 22 Years After
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Business American CEOs Earn 278 Times More Than Their Workers -Report
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Legal US Judge Saves Nigeria From Paying Another Hefty Fine
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide The New Normal In An Unusual Year Scares The Hell Out Of Many American Voters By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News US Provides Assurance To Buhari For Cooperation In Recovery Of Stolen Assets
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Sniper Kills Five Police Officers In Dallas, Interrupts Peaceful Black Lives Matter Protest
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Music Shehu Sani Attacks Buhari Over Crackdown On Northern Musicians
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Sets Up Economic Advisory Council
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: South Africa Does Not Deserve To Be One Of Africa’s Leaders, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Oil Buhari Condemns Attack On Saudi Arabia Oil Facilities
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Embattled Senator Abbo Elias Squares Off With Adamawa Governor Over Council Elections
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Man In Court Over Alleged N14m ‘Spiritual’ Scam
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: CORE Issues Guidelines For September 18 Protests
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Nigerians Arrested For Illegally Entering India Through Night Bus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Former NAFDAC DG, Paul Orhii, Escapes Abduction
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Xenophobia: Ex-Niger Delta Militants Vow To Storm South Africa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Rochas Okorocha To Appear In Court For Sedition
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Minimum Wage: Labour Considering Industrial Action After Failing To Reach Deal With Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad