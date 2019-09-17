Nigerians More Likely To Vote Trump —Report

The United States might seem divided over President Donald Trump's

policies, but overseas, the American president is loved.



According to the data from the Pew Research Centre, Nigerians'

confidence in Trump to do the right thing regarding world affairs was

at 59 percent in 2018, higher than some points during the Obama

administration.



Also, Nigerians are in top five of those actively following Trump on

Twitter, a social media platform constantly used by the president,

Monti Datta, associate professor of political science from the

University of Richmond, claimed.



“Some of Trump's foreign policies in Nigeria might explain his

relative popularity. In February 2017, President Trump approved the

sale of jet fighters to the Nigerian government, reversing a policy

from the Obama administration.



"This aided the Nigerian government in its campaign against Boko

Haram,” Datta said.



The professor also listed South Korea and Israel as countries where

Trump’s policies seem to be enjoying the most public support.



“And data from Gallup's Korean headquarters illustrate that

favorability toward Trump among South Koreans has more than doubled,

from a paltry 9 percent in 2017 to a high of 32 percent in 2018,” he

said about South Korea.



“As in the case of Nigeria and South Korea, Trump's popularity in

Israel seems to be a reversal of his predecessor.



"Frosty personal relations plagued Obama and Netanyahu, beginning with

Obama's first major foreign policy address to the Arab world in Cairo

in 2009. This culminated in Netanyahu's visit to Congress in 2015 when

he urged Congress to oppose the Iran nuclear agreement.”