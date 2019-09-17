Nigerians More Likely To Vote Trump —Report

The United States might seem divided over President Donald Trump's
policies, but overseas, the American president is loved.
According to the data from the Pew Research Centre, Nigerians'
confidence in Trump to do the right thing regarding world affairs was
at 59 percent in 2018, higher than some points during the Obama
administration.
Also, Nigerians are in top five of those actively following Trump on
Twitter, a social media platform constantly used by the president,
Monti Datta, associate professor of political science from the
University of Richmond, claimed.
“Some of Trump's foreign policies in Nigeria might explain his
relative popularity. In February 2017, President Trump approved the
sale of jet fighters to the Nigerian government, reversing a policy
from the Obama administration.
"This aided the Nigerian government in its campaign against Boko
Haram,” Datta said.
The professor also listed South Korea and Israel as countries where
Trump’s policies seem to be enjoying the most public support.
“And data from Gallup's Korean headquarters illustrate that
favorability toward Trump among South Koreans has more than doubled,
from a paltry 9 percent in 2017 to a high of 32 percent in 2018,” he
said about South Korea.
“As in the case of Nigeria and South Korea, Trump's popularity in
Israel seems to be a reversal of his predecessor.
"Frosty personal relations plagued Obama and Netanyahu, beginning with
Obama's first major foreign policy address to the Arab world in Cairo
in 2009. This culminated in Netanyahu's visit to Congress in 2015 when
he urged Congress to oppose the Iran nuclear agreement.”