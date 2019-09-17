Nigerians Need More Than Apology From South Africa -Alliance for New Nigeria Chairman, Dania

The National Chairman of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Emmanuel

Dania, has asked the South African government to do more than just

apologizing to countries affected by the recent xenophobic attacks.



Dania, in an interview with ChannelsTV, faulted the apology made by

the country’s special envoy, Mr. Jeff Radebe, on behalf of President

Cyril Ramaphosa when he visited Nigeria.



“I think the South African government needs to do more. This is not

the first time that we have seen this xenophobic attack. The

government hasn’t done anything in the past, the reason why this is

happening again.



“So I think there has to be pressure on the Nigerian government to

ensure that the South African government does beyond just giving an

apology,” he said.



Speaking further, he said, “Our lives are lost and they must be able

to guarantee the lives of Nigerians. Every life of Nigerians in South

Africa matters and they must be able to give adequate security to the

citizens."

