Osun State Demanded N150 Million From Local Governments Each Month For OYES -Source

The 30 local governments in Osun state have received their full

allocation for the month of July but the Adegboyega Oyetola

administration is accused of forcing each of the councils to pay the

state N5 million.



Sources close to the matter informed SaharaReporters that they were

still being urged to credit the state account in order for the state

government to pay salaries, however.



One source alleged state officials of saying, "return it back, return

it back" referring to the allocation.



“We have started receiving autonomy,” another source told

SaharaReporters. “We were made to return so much to the state. We were

asked to return N5 million as salary for OYES. That is the Osun Youth

Empowerment Scheme Cadet.”



“In each of the local governments we don’t have the same number of

OYES cadet but we were asked to return N5 million flat (each).”



The source added that each local government was ordered to contribute

to the counterpart funding for the implementation of the federal

government-backed home-school feeding programme.



“If I am paying, you are supposed to be my responsibility. You are

supposed to be answerable to me but those things are directly under

the supervision of the state government."



A local government official said workers' salaries for August had yet

to be paid as of the time of filing this report.



Jare Adebisi, who heads the ministry in charge of local government

operations in the absence of a duly inaugurated cabinet, had in a

response to claims that the state habitually paid staff in either the

second or third week of the preceding month, told SaharaReporters that

salaries were paid on either the first or second week.



Adebisi had also denied that the state owed local government

officials, insisting that the state government was paying the salaries

of local government workers.



In August, SaharaReporters reported that the state disbursed funds to

the statutory account of each local government from the joint account

where state and local government monthly allocations are sent to, only

three times between February 2018 and June 2019.