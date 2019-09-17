Prioritise Safety Of Patients, WHO Tells Nigeria, Others

We must galvanise action towards safer systems, services, procedures, and practices in healthcare to eliminate harm to patients and to mitigate any risk of harm to patients.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

The World Health Organization WHO

The World Health Organisation has advised member countries including Nigeria to place priority on the safety of patients.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director, made the call during the commemoration of the 2019 World Patient Safety Day.

He stated that stakeholders in the health sector should see the safety of patients as important, adding that available evidence suggested that 134 million adverse events occur annually in hospitals.

Moeti said, “We must galvanise action towards safer systems, services, procedures, and practices in healthcare to eliminate harm to patients and to mitigate any risk of harm to patients.

“The WHO Regional Office for Africa recognises and places high importance on patient safety to ensure that it has the rightful prominence within healthcare in the region.”

Moeti added that the WHO was committed to support countries in determining the status of patient safety, development and implementation of national policies.

