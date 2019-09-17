Son Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing 80-year-old Father To Death In Kano

A 35-years-old man, Habibu Ibrahim, has been arrested for stabbing his 80-year-old father, Mallam Ibrahim, to death in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to the spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, the matter was reported to the police by one of the suspect’s brothers named Yahaya on September 15.

It was revealed that Ibrahim stabbed his father to death in the middle of the night.

Kiyawa said, “upon receiving the complaint, officers at the station quickly mobilised and rushed the victim to Doguwa General Hospital for medical attention but he died shortly afterwards.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the suspect is a drug addict and carried out the heinous crime under the influence of hard drugs.”

Kiyawa added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the arrest of the suspect.