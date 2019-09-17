Son Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing 80-year-old Father To Death In Kano

Kiyawa said, “upon receiving the complaint, officers at the station quickly mobilised and rushed the victim to Doguwa General Hospital for medical attention but he died shortly afterwards.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 17, 2019

A 35-years-old man, Habibu Ibrahim, has been arrested for stabbing his 80-year-old father, Mallam Ibrahim, to death in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to the spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, the matter was reported to the police by one of the suspect’s brothers named Yahaya on September 15. 

It was revealed that Ibrahim stabbed his father to death in the middle of the night.

Kiyawa said, “upon receiving the complaint, officers at the station quickly mobilised and rushed the victim to Doguwa General Hospital for medical attention but he died shortly afterwards.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the suspect is a drug addict and carried out the heinous crime under the influence of hard drugs.”

Kiyawa added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the arrest of the suspect.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME US Court Remands Invictus Obi In Prison Custody Until February 2020
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Police Commissioner Orders Investigation Into Violence At Birthday Party
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Nigerians Arrested For Illegally Entering India Through Night Bus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man In Court Over Alleged N14m ‘Spiritual’ Scam
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Woman, Daughter And Grandson
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Lawyer In Delta, Demand N15m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Kwara Rejects Saraki's School Materials Donation, Says They Violate 'Basic Rule'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Music Shehu Sani Attacks Buhari Over Crackdown On Northern Musicians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Nigerians More Likely To Vote Trump —Report
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Agency Lists 13 States To Experience More Flooding
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Oil Saudi Attack: Research Firm Predicts There Will Be No Windfall For Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: South Africa Does Not Deserve To Be One Of Africa’s Leaders, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME US Court Remands Invictus Obi In Prison Custody Until February 2020
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Sets Up Economic Advisory Council
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Economy Ethiopia Economic Growth Risk To Nigeria, Warns Expert
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Government: We'll Block 2 Million GSM Subscribers After September 25
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Minimum Wage: Labour Considering Industrial Action After Failing To Reach Deal With Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Police Commissioner Orders Investigation Into Violence At Birthday Party
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad