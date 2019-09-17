Two Killed In Ogun As Customs Officials Chase Smugglers

Two persons were on Tuesday crushed to death at Akinale Village under Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State as officials of the Nigeria Customs Service chased a bus carrying cartons of smuggled frozen turkey into the country.

The bus driver rammed into the two victims, who were standing by the roadside along Abeokuta- Lagos Expressway.

Traditional ruler of Akinale, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, blamed the driver and Customs officials for the tragic incident.

He said, “Today’s accident is unfortunate and regrettable. It is indiscipline on the side of the driver and also on the side of the Customs officials that caused the incident.

“They (Customs operatives) were chasing the smugglers but immediately after the accident, they ran away. They didn’t wait.”

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said, “It’s true that the Customs officials were chasing the bus and it somersaulted and killed two people.”