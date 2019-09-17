Youths Protest Against Cybercrime In Delta State

Some youths under the aegis of "Save Sapele Group" embarked on a peaceful protest in Delta State on Tuesday to condemn cybercrime and Internet fraud in the country.

Speaking during the protest, one of the leaders said, “The protest was to condemn the activities of some misguided elements that engage in despicable activities such as Internet fraud, cybercrimes and kidnapping in Sapele.

"We don't want ‘Yahoo yahoo’, we don't want Internet fraud, we say no to 419 and ritual killings.”

