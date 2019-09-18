BREAKING: Again, Police, DSS, Take Over Lagos Venue Of #FreeSowore Protest

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services have laid siege at the Lagos venue of the #FreeSowore peaceful protest. 

This is just as the police and other security personnel have taken over SaharaReporters office.

SaharaReporters had reported that armed security personnel arrived at its office, banging the gate and yelling at its staff to come out. 

Confirming the blockade of the convergence point of the protest, Seni Ajayi, Convener of the Coalition for Revolution (CORE) movement spoke to SaharaReporters saying the police and other security agency are trying to prevent the action from holding. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sends Policemen, Soldiers To Intimidate SaharaReporters 0 Comments 2 Hours Ago  

He added that the protesters would not be dissuaded from carrying on with the action. 

"The Police are at the CDHR Secretariat, Right House, but that is still where we are going, it is our building," he said. 

The police had on August 19, 2019, staged a show of force at the venue of a symposium organised by the movement. 

The combined force of police, military, DSS,  sealed off the venue and also arrested some innocent bystanders and journalists, but were later released. See Also ACTIVISM UPDATE: #RevolutionNow Symposium: Police Have Started Arresting Innocent Bystanders, Say Organizers 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

