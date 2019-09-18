Chemical Weapons: Buhari Regime Warns Producers, Marketers

The President Muhammadu Buhari regime has cautioned producers and

marketers of chemical weapons against letting them fall into the hands

of non-state actors.



Gabriel Aduda, the Permanent Secretary of Political and Economic

Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the

Federation, stated this at a workshop in Kano on Tuesday.



The workshop was organised by the federal government to educate major

stakeholders in the North-West on the management of chemicals as part

of measures to prevent their getting into wrong hands.



Aduda said: "The objective among others is to raise awareness among

relevant national stakeholders and representatives of the chemical

industries in the North-West zone on the CWC (Chemical Weapons

Convention) and its national implementation in relation to the

chemical industry.



“Ensure that chemical weapons imported into the country are used for

the purposes they are meant for and the government also makes sure

that these chemicals do not get into the hands of non-state actors.

(Otherwise,) it ‎will‎ have great repercussions."‎