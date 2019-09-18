Chemical Weapons: Buhari Regime Warns Producers, Marketers

The President Muhammadu Buhari regime has cautioned producers and
marketers of chemical weapons against letting them fall into the hands
of non-state actors.
Gabriel Aduda, the Permanent Secretary of Political and Economic
Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the
Federation, stated this at a workshop in Kano on Tuesday.
The workshop was organised by the federal government to educate major
stakeholders in the North-West on the management of chemicals as part
of measures to prevent their getting into wrong hands.
Aduda said: "The objective among others is to raise awareness among
relevant national stakeholders and representatives of the chemical
industries in the North-West zone on the CWC (Chemical Weapons
Convention) and its national implementation in relation to the
chemical industry.
“Ensure that chemical weapons imported into the country are used for
the purposes they are meant for and the government also makes sure
that these chemicals do not get into the hands of non-state actors.
(Otherwise,) it will have great repercussions."