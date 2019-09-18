EFCC Arrests Six For Alleged ATM Scam

They were arrested in separate operations in the state following an alarm raised by one bank customer alleging that money was illegally transferred from his account without authorisation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019

Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested six fraudsters allegedly specialised in defrauding Nigerians by using bank details obtained through SIM swaps and Automated Teller Machines.

This was made known through a statement by Head, Public Affairs of EFCC in the zone, Zainab Ahmed.

She said they were arrested in separate operations in the state following an alarm raised by one bank customer alleging that money was illegally transferred from his account without authorisation.

The names of the suspects are given as Urulo Ikenna Henry, Ugonna Nelson Owete, Ugonna Samuel Okafor Obinna, Chigbo Paschal Chidiebere, Oha Chukwujekwu Kingsley, Ahamefula Francis Izuchukwu.

EFCC said, “Upon receipt of the petition, the zonal office of the commission immediately swung into action and traced some of the funds to three of the suspects, Samuel Okafor Obinna – N1,500.000; Chigbo Paschal Chidiebere -N210,000 and Oha Chukwujekwu Kingsley N300 000. All three were promptly arrested."

The EFCC said they will be charged to court after investigations are completed. 

SaharaReporters, New York

