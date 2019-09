Gunmen have kidnapped Chike Onyemenam, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria

(SAN), demanding N15-million ransom.



Onyemenam was kidnapped at the Utulu junction on the Benin-Asaba

Expressway near the Meta City housing estate, Issele-Azagba, Delta

State.



The SAN was abducted alongside one other lawyer, who was later released.



Although the kidnapping was confirmed by members of Onyemenam, the

Delta State Police Command had yet to respond to SaharaReporters'

inquiry as of the time of filing this report.