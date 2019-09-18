JUST IN: Buhari Sends Oyo-Ita On Indefinite Leave

Oyo-Ita had on August 20, 2019 tendered a resignation letter to President Buhari, citing family pressure and poor health as her reason for quitting her position.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, to proceed on an indefinite leave.

In a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the leave is to allow the conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Oyo-Ita.

President Buhari further approved the appointment of Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan as the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with immediate effect.

Oyo-Ita had on August 20, 2019 tendered a resignation letter to President Buhari, citing family pressure and poor health as her reason for quitting her position.

But the Presidency while reacting to that development denied knowledge of any resignation letter sent to Buhari by the former HOS.

The EFCC had questioned her over an alleged N3bn bribery, duty tour allowance falsification and fraud case.

Even though the commission said there are evidences against her, Oyo-Ita has continued to maintain her innocence in the alleged offence.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Akwa Ibom Government Jails Journalist For Taking Pictures
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sends Policemen, Soldiers To Intimidate SaharaReporters
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Furious Security Agents Try To Break Into SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, Police, DSS, Take Over Lagos Venue Of #FreeSowore Protest
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, APC Blackmailed Me To Join Them -Mailafia
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Invasion Of SaharaReporters Office: Buhari Regime Eroding Civil Right In Nigeria, Says CORE
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Under Siege: Nigeria President Buhari Send More Security Operatives To SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Money Nigerians To Start Paying For Bank Deposits In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Akwa Ibom Government Jails Journalist For Taking Pictures
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sends Policemen, Soldiers To Intimidate SaharaReporters
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal CJN To Swear In 38 Senior Advocates Of Nigeria On Monday
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education EKSU Student Allegedly Kills Lover Over N2500
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Furious Security Agents Try To Break Into SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Six For Alleged ATM Scam
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, Police, DSS, Take Over Lagos Venue Of #FreeSowore Protest
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Rivers Women Protest Killing Of Young Ladies In Hotels
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Court Launches Inquiry Into Billionaire, Lulu Briggs' Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa 25 Infants Among 290 Nigerians Airborne From South Africa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad