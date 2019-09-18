JUST IN: Buhari Sends Oyo-Ita On Indefinite Leave

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, to proceed on an indefinite leave.

In a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the leave is to allow the conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Oyo-Ita.

President Buhari further approved the appointment of Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan as the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with immediate effect.

Oyo-Ita had on August 20, 2019 tendered a resignation letter to President Buhari, citing family pressure and poor health as her reason for quitting her position.

But the Presidency while reacting to that development denied knowledge of any resignation letter sent to Buhari by the former HOS.

The EFCC had questioned her over an alleged N3bn bribery, duty tour allowance falsification and fraud case.

Even though the commission said there are evidences against her, Oyo-Ita has continued to maintain her innocence in the alleged offence.