Mugabe Owns House In Zanu-PF's Name



Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), the ruling

party in Zimbabwe, says the home of Robert Mugabe, a former president

of Zimbabwe who died weeks ago, is in the name of the party.



Mugabe's daughter, Bona, lives at the house known as "Blue Roof" at

Borrowdale Brooke, in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe



Obert Mpofu, secretary for administration of the ruling party,

Zanu-PF, said this on Tuesday.

Mugabe was a member of the ruling party up until his death. He led

Zimbabwe for 37 years under the same party.



Mpofu said the party would allow Grace Mugabe, the widow of the dead

former president, to keep the fortune accrued by her family during her

husband’s years in power,



“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has assured the family that they will

keep their wealth,” said



The Mugabes are one of the most affluent families in Zimbabwe, owning

multiple properties, including a dairy farm, a private school, and a

game reserve.



