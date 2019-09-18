Mugabe Owns House In Zanu-PF's Name

Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), the ruling
party in Zimbabwe, says the home of Robert Mugabe, a former president
of Zimbabwe who died weeks ago, is in the name of the party.
Mugabe's daughter, Bona, lives at the house known as "Blue Roof" at
Borrowdale Brooke, in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe
Obert Mpofu, secretary for administration of the ruling party,
Zanu-PF, said this on Tuesday.
Mugabe was a member of the ruling party up until his death. He led
Zimbabwe for 37 years under the same party.
Mpofu said the party would allow Grace Mugabe, the widow of the dead
former president, to keep the fortune accrued by her family during her
husband’s years in power,
“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has assured the family that they will
keep their wealth,” said
The Mugabes are one of the most affluent families in Zimbabwe, owning
multiple properties, including a dairy farm, a private school, and a
game reserve.