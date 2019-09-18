N2.1-Billion Fraud: ICPC Arrests North-East Commodity Officials

Some officials of the North-East Commodity Association are currently

in the net of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related

Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged N2.10-billion procurement

fraud.



The officials are accused of siphoning the money meant for the

purchase of 600 tractors.



The federal government had assisted the association to acquire 600

tractors and farm inputs for distribution to farmers in the North-East

region.



However, communities and farmers, who were supposed to benefit from

the programme, complained of the diversion of the items and called for

the government’s intervention.



Operatives of ICPC stormed the association’s headquarters in Yola, the

Adamawa State capital, late on Monday to carry out the arrest.



A warehouse, which was said to contain over 100 tractors, was also

sealed off by the ICPC operatives.



A source in the association, who spoke to Punch, claimed that the

state chairman of the body was among those arrested and detained by

the ICPC.



He said: “The commission, during the operation, arrested the official

and three warehouses in Bachure and Bekaji in Yola, which were linked

to him, were searched.



“After the search, the warehouses were found to contain 164,000 bags

of maize; 412,401 bags of sorghum; 698 bags of rice and 508 bags of

fertilizer and other commodities valued at N2.10bn.”