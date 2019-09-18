Nigerian, Ozoemenam, Arrested For Robbing At Gunpoint -Police



Odanwu Ozoemenam, a 26-year-old man, has been arraigned by the Nigeria

Police Force for allegedly robbing one Ngozi Ozuma at gunpoint.



Ozoemenam has now been remanded in the Abakaliki Correctional Centre

on the order of Nnenna Onuoha, sitting at the Ebonyi State Chief

Magistrates Court in Abakaliki.



The suspect and his accomplices were alleged to have robbed at

gunpoint (using a locally-made pistol) Ozuma of her MP3 player, mobile

phone and the sum of N35,000.



The police prosecutor, Inspector Mbam Chinedu, told the court that the

offences were punishable under sections 516A (a) and 402 of the

Criminal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.



The charges stated, “That you, Odanwu Ozoemenam, and others now at

large, on September 9, 2019, at Ntezi village, Ishielu LGA in the

jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire among yourselves to

commit felony to wit; armed robbery, thereby committing an offence

punishable under Section 516A (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1,

Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.



“That you, Odanwu Ozoemenam, and others now at large, on the same date

and place, in the jurisdiction of this honourable court, while armed

with a locally-made pistol, did rob one Ngozi Ozuma of her MP3 player

valued at N4,500, phone valued at N5,000 and cash sum of N35,000 only,

totalling N44,500, thereby committing an offence punishable under

Section 402 of the Criminal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State

of Nigeria, 2009.”



The case was adjourned until November 28.



