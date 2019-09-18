Nigerian, Ozoemenam, Arrested For Robbing At Gunpoint -Police

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019


Odanwu Ozoemenam, a 26-year-old man, has been arraigned by the Nigeria
Police Force for allegedly robbing one Ngozi Ozuma at gunpoint.

Ozoemenam has now been remanded in the Abakaliki Correctional Centre
on the order of Nnenna Onuoha, sitting at the Ebonyi State Chief
Magistrates Court in Abakaliki.

The suspect and his accomplices were alleged to have robbed at
gunpoint (using a locally-made pistol) Ozuma of her MP3 player, mobile
phone and the sum of N35,000.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Mbam Chinedu, told the court that the
offences were punishable under sections 516A (a) and 402 of the
Criminal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

The charges stated, “That you, Odanwu Ozoemenam, and others now at
large, on September 9, 2019, at Ntezi village, Ishielu LGA in the
jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire among yourselves to
commit felony to wit; armed robbery, thereby committing an offence
punishable under Section 516A (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1,
Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

“That you, Odanwu Ozoemenam, and others now at large, on the same date
and  place,  in the jurisdiction of this honourable court, while armed
with a locally-made pistol, did rob one Ngozi Ozuma of her MP3 player
valued at N4,500, phone valued at N5,000 and cash sum of N35,000 only,
totalling N44,500, thereby committing an offence punishable under
Section 402 of the Criminal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State
of Nigeria, 2009.”

The case was adjourned until November 28.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

