Osinbajo Not Using EFCC To Persecute You, We Have Evidence Of Corruption Against You -Magu To Adoke



Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes

Commission (EFCC), says the commission has established evidence of

corruption against Mohammed Adoke, a former Minister of Justice and

Attorney-General of the Federation, and others.



The EFCC boss said this in reaction to Adoke's account in his new

book, 'Burden of Service: Reminiscences of Nigeria’s former Attorney

General', accusing Magu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of persecution.



Magu in a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, anti-corruption's spokesman,

said Adoke lied in his book that Osinbajo was using the commission to

persecute him.



The statement said: “The acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu,

categorically states that at no time did the Vice President discuss,

counsel, or direct him in any way on any issue concerning Mr. Adoke.

It is wicked and evil to make such a false allegation against anybody,

especially when it is based on hearsay.



“A prima facie case, bordering on official corruption was established

by the commission following investigations; culminating in court

charges against Adoke, Dan Etete, and others, which is still pending

before the Federal Capital Territory High Court and the Federal High

Court.



“The arraignment of Adoke, Etete and others could not take place

because they, along with other defendants, have remained at large,

refusing to make themselves available for trial.”



“Having now satisfied his long desire to titillate the public with

some tales by moonlight in the mould of a semi-autobiography, Adoke

should now make himself available for trial.”



