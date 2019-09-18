Police Arraign 10 Persons In Bayelsa For Electoral Fraud

The police in Bayelsa State has arraigned 10 persons in court over their alleged involvement in electoral malpractice during the August 10 local government election.

A non-governmental organisation known as the Patriotism Advancement and Community Orientation Network in a statement in Yenagoa, the capital, confirmed that the prosecution of the suspects is being done in conjunction with the police in the state.

Convener of PACON, Aluzu Augustine, who signed the statement, said, “The arraignment of the suspects is part of the efforts to discourage electoral malpractice.

“We are currently prosecuting some suspects through the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State over reports of hijacking electoral materials in the just concluded August 10, 2019 local government area election.”