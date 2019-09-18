Protesters Defy Rain, Police Threat To Hold #FreeSowore Demonstration In Lagos

The police had laid siege to the initial convergence point of the protesters, barring them from kicking off the protest early enough.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019

Supporters of Omoyele Sowore and members of the Coalition for Revolution movement are currently holding a protest in Lagos to demand the release of Sowore and other Nigerians in detention in the country.

The protesters, who could not be held back by the rain that swept across the city, also defied the threat of arrest by the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

However, the protesters converged at another point in Lagos to continue the demonstration.

Co-convener of the movement, Seni Ajai, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the protesters would not give in to threat from the government and continue to demand for the freedom of Sowore.

He said, “We gathered somewhere else and continued the protest as planned."

