US Mission Supports Intellectual Property Rights Protection In Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 18, 2019

The United State Mission in Nigeria and the American Business Council in partnership with the Nigeria Government and members of the private sector launched a two-day intellectual property symposium.

The symposium brought together a broad range of stakeholders including senior officials from federal ministries, departments and agencies, legislators, lawyers, business, and technology leaders.

US Embassy Chargé d'affaires, Kathleen FitzGibbon, delivered remarks highlighting the importance of intellectual property rights protection, which enables the innovation and creativity needed to bolster economic growth.

FitzGibbon noted that strong intellectual property rights protection is essential to creating jobs and opening new markets for goods and services. 

She said, “This is not just an American issue, this is a global issue and as Nigeria moves ahead with goals of diversifying and shifting to a knowledge-based economy, a strong intellectual property rights regime will help attract investment and protect Nigerian ideas and Nigerian businesses.”

Also speaking at the event were Robert Bowman from the US Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development Assistance and Training as well as Prof Adebambo Adewopo, a leading intellectual property scholar, and the IP Chair at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.

SaharaReporters, New York

